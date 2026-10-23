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Expert Analysis

Frozen Potato Ruling Highlights Data-Sharing Antitrust Risk

By Jason Levine, Ian Hampton and Ellen Matheson ( October 23, 2026, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A Sept. 17 decision in In re: Frozen Potato Products Antitrust Litigation highlights the antitrust risks that can arise when participants in a concentrated industry share market data through a benchmarking platform, even when the data are aggregated, anonymized and historical rather than current....

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