Vendor Says Nonprofit Pulled Millions In Mass. Energy Funds
By Julie Manganis ( October 21, 2026, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts heating and cooling contractor says in a state court lawsuit that it committed millions of dollars toward boosting participation from low-income homeowners in a ratepayer-funded energy efficiency program, only to have the nonprofit agency administering the program unilaterally change the terms of its agreement to reallocate funds and contracts to other companies....
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