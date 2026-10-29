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Expert Analysis

Coinbase Ruling Showcases A Texas Reincorporation Benefit

By Roger Cooper, Elizabeth Hanft and Alex Talarides ( October 29, 2026, 4:27 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 2, Judge Andrea K. Bouressa dismissed Guillaume v. Armstrong, a shareholder derivative action brought against Coinbase Global Inc. and its directors in the First Division of the Texas Business Court, holding that Texas law, rather than Delaware law, governs a shareholder's standing and authority to bring derivative claims on behalf of a Texas corporation, even when the alleged misconduct occurred when the company was incorporated in Delaware.[1]...

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