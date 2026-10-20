Meta Wins Stay Of Wash. Ad Case Amid High Court Cert. Bid

By Ben Adlin ( October 20, 2026, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A Washington state judge on Tuesday granted Meta Platforms Inc.'s request to pause a permanent injunction requiring "full compliance" with a state political advertising disclosure law, agreeing to put the requirement on hold while the company asks the U.S. Supreme Court to review the law's constitutionality....
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