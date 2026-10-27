Accenture's FCA Deal Shows DEI Risks For Gov't Contractors

By Richard Arnholt, Tim Garrett and Todd Overman ( October 27, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's recent $25 million False Claims Act settlement with Accenture provides one of the clearest examples yet of how diversity goals can create legal exposure when those goals prompt employers to consider protected characteristics in hiring, promotion or access to professional development opportunities....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.