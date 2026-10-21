EdTech Provider Kaplan Must Face Trimmed Data Breach Suit

By Allison Grande ( October 21, 2026, 11:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge refused to fully toss a proposed class action over a 2025 data breach at online education provider Kaplan, finding that the plaintiffs adequately asserted negligence and contract claims while blocking, for now, allegations that the company unjustly enriched itself and violated California's data privacy law....
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