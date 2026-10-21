Verisk Denies Fault For Canceled $2.35B AccuLynx Deal

By Jarek Rutz ( October 21, 2026, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Verisk Analytics Inc. urged the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday to let it abandon its $2.35 billion acquisition of roofing software company AccuLynx, arguing a lower court wrongly blamed it for federal antitrust delays, while AccuLynx insisted the company must keep working to close the deal....
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