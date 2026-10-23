How Viral Accusations Can Test Employers' Discipline Policies

By Michael Elkins ( October 23, 2026, 4:21 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 16, a former Cornell University student filed a civil lawsuit alleging that, among other things, seven members of the university's Chi Phi chapter drugged and sexually assaulted her at the fraternity house in October 2024. The case quickly became a national story....
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