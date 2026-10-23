Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

How Viral Accusations Can Test Employers' Discipline Policies

By Michael Elkins ( October 23, 2026, 4:21 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 16, a former Cornell University student filed a civil lawsuit alleging that, among other things, seven members of the university's Chi Phi chapter drugged and sexually assaulted her at the fraternity house in October 2024. The case quickly became a national story....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies