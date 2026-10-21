Calif. Man Sues Rivian Over Cannabis Test Firing, Wages

By Mike Curley ( October 21, 2026, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A Sacramento man is suing electric vehicle maker Rivian LLC in California state court, alleging he was wrongly fired after a cannabis test despite not being impaired or otherwise using cannabis at work, and that the company has not fully paid out his wages....
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