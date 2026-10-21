Amazon Says Chinese Videos Reveal TM Suit Payout Scheme
By Ivan Moreno ( October 21, 2026, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Amazon has told a Chicago federal judge that it found Chinese-language videos and social media posts in which a China-based operator describes using federal lawsuits to release money from frozen seller accounts, offering a possible explanation for court-ordered transfers the e-commerce giant has challenged in more than a dozen trademark cases....
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