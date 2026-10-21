OpenAI Asserts ChatGPT Not Liable For 'Third Party' Crime

By Emily Field ( October 21, 2026, 10:24 PM EDT) -- OpenAI urged a Florida federal court to dismiss three suits brought over the 2025 mass shooting at Florida State University, saying that AI-powered chatbots aren't liable for the criminal use of factual information, and that ChatGPT can't be considered a product, much less a defective one....
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