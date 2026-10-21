Mich. Jury Awards $135K In School Sex Abuse Case

By Melanie Dorsey ( October 21, 2026, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal jury awarded $135,000 Wednesday to a former high school student who was sexually abused by a Wyandotte Public Schools employee, rejecting the plaintiff's request for $150 million but awarding damages for past and future harm and punitive damages. ...
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