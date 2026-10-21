Chicago Mayor Pitches Return Of $25-Per-Worker Corp. Tax

By Michael Nunes ( October 21, 2026, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The mayor of Chicago released a $17.6 billion budget plan Wednesday that includes the return of a tax on corporations for every employee at large firms, as well as increasing tax rates on sports betting and leased property....
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