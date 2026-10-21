Target Is 'Healthwashing' Electrolyte Drink Powder, Suit Says

By Gina Kim ( October 21, 2026, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Target is accused of "healthwashing" its Up & Up brand electrolyte drink powder supplement mix by labeling it as though it's sugar-free, despite the presence of allulose, an ingredient the Seventh Circuit recently confirmed is a sugar, according to a proposed class action filed Tuesday in Illinois federal court....
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