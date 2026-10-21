Chinese Light Makers Reach Deal After $1.5M Patent Verdict
By Adam Lidgett ( October 21, 2026, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Chinese company Jiaxing Super Lighting has reached a deal to end a patent lawsuit over LED tube lamp products after a Texas federal jury earlier this year awarded the business $1.5 million in damages for infringing one of its patents....
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