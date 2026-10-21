Reckitt Benckiser Denies Firing Manager For Whistleblowing

By Gina Kim ( October 21, 2026, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Reckitt Benckiser urged a New Jersey federal judge to end a former senior regulatory manager's suit alleging she was fired for raising product safety issues, arguing Tuesday she rejected a lateral transfer amid a global reorganization and unsuccessfully gambled the company would give in to her promotion and higher pay demands....
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