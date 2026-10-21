Employers Say United Health Double Dealt With Claims
By Spencer Brewer ( October 21, 2026, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Multiple employers with self-funded medical plans including Aramark and Kraft Heinz told a Texas federal judge United Health Group Inc. regularly approved bogus healthcare claims collectively worth millions of dollars and then helped itself to undisclosed fees incurred from those approvals....
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