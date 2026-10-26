Digging Into Dems' Letter On Subpoena Secrecy Demands

By Derek Hahn, Ross Garrett and Ahnna Chu ( October 26, 2026, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Federal law enforcement agencies routinely use boilerplate language in their subpoenas — or the cover letters accompanying them — directing companies not to notify the subpoena's ultimate targets, such as the company's customers or others. And oftentimes, these documents imply that disclosure could have legal consequences....
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