PBM Fee Disclosure Rule Clears White House Review

By Kellie Mejdrich ( October 21, 2026, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A White House budget office has completed review of a rule from the U.S. Department of Labor's employee benefits arm that would require new fee disclosures from pharmacy benefit managers, which act as intermediaries between drugmakers, pharmacies and insurers....
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