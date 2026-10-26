MS Amlin Denies $2.6M Liability In Grounded Ship Row

By Joel Poultney ( October 26, 2026, 7:27 PM GMT) -- MS Amlin has denied that it owes $2.6 million to the owner of a vessel that ran aground in the Solomon Islands, saying it's not liable for legal costs linked to a $47 million arbitration award that a now-insolvent business it insured didn't pay....
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