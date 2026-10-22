Calif. Tribe Looks To Block Further Removal Of Wild Horses

By Crystal Owens ( October 22, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A California tribe is looking to block the federal government from removing any more wild horses from a protected habitat until the agencies fulfill their consultation obligations, arguing that complying with the law will not harm the department any more than 40 years of mismanagement has already....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.