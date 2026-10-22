Fontainebleau Wins Access To Some Of Rabbi's AI Chats
By Andrea Keckley ( October 22, 2026, 2:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida magistrate judge ruled Wednesday that Miami Beach hotel Fontainebleau may obtain some of rabbi and media personality Shmuley Boteach's AI chats about the five-star hotel and its personnel, saying they could help determine punitive damages in the defamation suit against him by showing whether he intended to harm the company....
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