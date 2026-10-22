Investor Says $68M Bulgaria Award Can't Be Nixed

By Gautama Mehta ( October 22, 2026, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A renewable energy investor asked the D.C. Circuit to enforce a €61 million ($68 million) arbitral award it won from Bulgaria, arguing Bulgaria's accession to the European Union did not render the treaty under which that award was granted inapplicable....
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