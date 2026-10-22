NJ Town, Retired Judge End Fight Over Health Benefits, Leave
By Benjamin Morse ( October 22, 2026, 11:42 AM EDT) -- A retired chief judge of a New Jersey municipal court agreed to dismiss her suit alleging the local government refused to cover her retirement health benefits and pay her for unused sick and vacation time after 27 years of employment....
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