See's Candies Settles California Watchdog's Pay Data Claims

By Grace Elletson ( October 22, 2026, 11:28 AM EDT) -- See's Candies Inc. has agreed to pay about $143,000 to the California Civil Rights Department to resolve allegations that it filed pay data about its workforce with the state too late past mandatory deadlines, according to the agency....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.