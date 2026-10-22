2 Ex-Siemens VPs Claim Layoff Targeted Older Execs
By George Woolston ( October 22, 2026, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Two former vice presidents for Siemens Financial Services Inc. alleged in New Jersey state court that the company used a May 2026 reduction in force as pretext to get rid of older employees and those with serious medical conditions in violation of the state's discrimination law....
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