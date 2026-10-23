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NJ Data Center Notified Of Suit Over Unpermitted Gas Engines

By Gautama Mehta ( October 23, 2026, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A community organization intends to sue the developers of DataOne, a 3.1 million-square-foot data center under construction in southern South Jersey, alleging that they are operating dozens of gas-fired engines at the site without having applied for the necessary permits....

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