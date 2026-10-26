Tribal Legal Group Sues To Halt Calif. Archives' Shutdown

By Crystal Owens ( October 26, 2026, 7:51 PM EDT) -- California Indian Legal Services is asking a district court to block the federal government's planned closure of a national archives facility in San Bruno that will relocate Indigenous records so they can be digitized and rehoused, arguing that its clients and tribes have relied on the site for more than 50 years....
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