6th Circ. Weighs Ford's $13M Trade Secrets Verdict
By Melanie Dorsey ( October 22, 2026, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A panel of the Sixth Circuit on Thursday questioned whether Ford should have to surrender $13.2 million in profits from a vehicle interface module after a jury found the automaker misappropriated a supplier's trade secrets, pressing attorneys on whether the award improperly included profits generated by features unrelated to the disputed technology....
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