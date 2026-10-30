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Reggaeton Dispute Tests Boundaries Of Musical Rhythm IP

By Jameel Diaz ( October 30, 2026, 4:17 PM EDT) -- In Cleveland Constantine Browne v. Rodney Sebastian Clark Donalds in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. is presiding over a landmark copyright case that could redefine how the music industry thinks about ownership of genre-defining sounds....

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