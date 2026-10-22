Purdue Trusts Say Sackler Bid Again Destabilizes Ch. 11 Plan

By Ben Zigterman ( October 22, 2026, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The Purdue Pharma bankruptcy trust and trustees for some members of the Sackler family have filed separate documents in a New York bankruptcy court challenging moves they described as continued attempts by Richard S. Sackler and his wife, Lin Gao, to block parts of the drugmaker's bankruptcy plan....
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