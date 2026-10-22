9F, Investors Reach $6.5M Deal To End IPO Fraud Claims
By Katryna Perera ( October 22, 2026, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Investors of Chinese fintech 9F Inc. have reached a $6.5 million deal with the online lending platform to resolve claims that the company hid its financial woes and failed to disclose an "illegal arrangement" that investors said it had with an insurance carrier....
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