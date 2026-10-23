Rhode Island AG Says Meta Profited From Scam Ads
By Craig Clough ( October 23, 2026, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Rhode Island sued Meta on Thursday for allegedly allowing fake or scam advertisements promoting everything from cryptocurrency schemes and purported miracle Alzheimer's cures featuring deep fakes of Meryl Streep to nudification apps to proliferate on its platforms while generating billions of dollars in revenue from them....
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