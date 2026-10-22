DOJ Tackles Largest-Ever Sham Drug Treatment, Other Frauds

By Lauren Berg ( October 22, 2026, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday announced criminal charges against 15 people in several alleged healthcare fraud schemes in the Los Angeles area, including what prosecutors called the largest substance abuse treatment fraud ever prosecuted by the federal government....
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