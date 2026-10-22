Aeropostale Shopper Can Amend Discount Suit, 9th Circ. Says

By Ben Adlin ( October 22, 2026, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A divided Ninth Circuit panel gave an Aeropostale customer another chance to lay out her claim that the clothing brand's allegedly false discount scheme violated Washington state law, ruling in an unpublished opinion Wednesday that the customer can amend her complaint that she paid too much for a pair of leggings....
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