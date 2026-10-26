Balancing Independence And Costs In Ch. 11 Investigations

By Kenneth Rosen ( October 26, 2026, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A dispute in the Hughes Satellite Systems Corp. Chapter 11 case raises a recurring question in corporate restructurings: What should happen when independent directors investigate potential claims before bankruptcy and, after the filing, a creditors committee or examiner wants to investigate the same transactions?...
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