Dems Seek GAO Review Of $166B Tariff Refund Operation
By Dylan Moroses ( October 22, 2026, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers serving in the U.S. House and Senate asked for the Government Accountability Office to evaluate Customs and Border Protection's administration of a tariff refund system designed to repay importers the $166 billion in paid duties deemed unlawful earlier this year by the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a Thursday news release....
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