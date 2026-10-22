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Dems Seek GAO Review Of $166B Tariff Refund Operation

By Dylan Moroses ( October 22, 2026, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers serving in the U.S. House and Senate asked for the Government Accountability Office to evaluate Customs and Border Protection's administration of a tariff refund system designed to repay importers the $166 billion in paid duties deemed unlawful earlier this year by the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a Thursday news release....

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