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Fla. Churches Hit With $40M Suits Over Youth Pastor Abuse

By David Minsky ( October 22, 2026, 11:15 PM EDT) -- Two men allegedly abused by a former youth pastor brought respective lawsuits against a Christian school and a church in Florida state courts, claiming a total of at least $40 million in damages after the organizations ignored warnings about their former employee, who was later convicted of federal child sex crimes. ...

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