Fla. Churches Hit With $40M Suits Over Youth Pastor Abuse

By David Minsky ( October 22, 2026, 11:15 PM EDT) -- Two men allegedly abused by a former youth pastor brought respective lawsuits against a Christian school and a church in Florida state courts, claiming a total of at least $40 million in damages after the organizations ignored warnings about their former employee, who was later convicted of federal child sex crimes. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.