Cities Say Feds Ignore Immigration Rule Collusion Claims

By Elaine Briseño ( October 23, 2026, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Three cities on Friday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to stay an order that removed the ability of immigration courts to temporarily close cases, arguing the federal government failed to address the legality of circumventing Administrative Procedures Act requirements....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.