Gilead Reaches $45M Settlement To End Kickback Claims
By Spencer Brewer ( October 22, 2026, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The Texas Office of the Attorney General on Thursday announced that pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc. signed off on a $45 million settlement to end claims that the company ran an illegal kickback scheme in order to get prescribers to favor its medications....
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