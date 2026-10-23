AI Cardiac Imaging Co. Heartflow Files IP Suit Against Rival
By Adam Lidgett ( October 23, 2026, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence-powered cardiac imaging company Heartflow Inc. is accusing a competitor of infringing its patents covering a noninvasive heart test and luring almost a dozen of its employees to make a similar product....
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