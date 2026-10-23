Baxter Says Novum Pump Issues Don't Show Securities Fraud

By Lauraann Wood ( October 23, 2026, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A group of Baxter International shareholders should not be allowed to pursue securities fraud claims over a new fluid pump product later deemed defective simply because the product and its revenues performed worse than publicly expected, the company and its executives have told an Illinois federal judge....
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