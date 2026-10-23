Verisk Must Pursue $2.35B AccuLynx Deal, Del. Court Says

By Jarek Rutz ( October 23, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Friday upheld a ruling that Verisk Analytics Inc. improperly abandoned its $2.35 billion acquisition of roofing software company AccuLynx, leaving the data analytics company obligated to keep pursuing federal antitrust clearance and close the deal if regulators approve it....
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