Dutch Software Co. Seeks To Unravel $400K Contempt Order

By Hayley Fowler ( October 23, 2026, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A Dutch software company is looking to undo a $400,000 sanctions order against it in a long-running trademark battle with its former U.S. partner, saying there is no evidence of harm to the opposing party sufficient to support the court's contempt ruling....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.