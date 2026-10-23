Startups, Inventors Urge High Court To Review $2.6B IP Case
By Dani Kass ( October 23, 2026, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The Alliance of U.S. Startups & Inventors for Jobs has called for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up Centripetal Networks LLC's petition arguing a $2.6 billion infringement victory against Cisco was taken away without due process, with the organization warning the holding will disincentivize innovation by smaller companies and individuals....
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