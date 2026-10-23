Trump Adviser Ducking Service In Exec Orders Suit, ABA Says

By Jack Karp ( October 23, 2026, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Trump attorney Boris Epshteyn has evaded service of subpoenas, so the American Bar Association should be allowed to pursue alternative means of serving him in its lawsuit over President Donald Trump's efforts to intimidate BigLaw firms, the organization is telling a Washington, D.C., federal judge....
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