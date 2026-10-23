Atty Beats Contempt For Not Identifying Herself In Ga. Court
By Lynn LaRowe ( October 23, 2026, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals has tossed a contempt order against a Fenwick & West LLP attorney for not identifying herself at a hearing she attended on behalf of an interested nonparty where confidential documents were displayed, saying the presiding judge "did not clearly and definitely inform" her that she needed to do so....
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