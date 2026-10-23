Papaya Must Freeze US Funds Amid Israeli Case, Judge Rules

By Alex Wittenberg ( October 23, 2026, 1:59 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Friday agreed to grant Chapter 15 recognition of Papaya Gaming Ltd.'s insolvency proceeding in Israel but ordered the debtor to freeze funds in its U.S. bank accounts in light of an earlier, more than $70 million transfer that the judge said "clearly prejudiced" creditor Skillz Platform....
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