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11th Circ. Asked To Revive Suit Over $135M Rabbinical Award

By Carolina Bolado ( November 3, 2026, 5:01 PM EST) -- The son of a Panamanian bank founder asked the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday to reverse an order dismissing an attempt to confirm a $135 million arbitral award in a dispute with his brother over an inheritance, arguing that the case, which was arbitrated in Miami, has enough ties to Florida....

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