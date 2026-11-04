Woman Tells 11th Circ. Sexual Assault Gag Clause Is Invalid

By Carolina Bolado ( November 4, 2026, 10:04 PM EST) -- A woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by her former intimate partner asked the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to overturn a $2.7 million judgment against her for breaching a confidential agreement with the ex-partner, arguing the question of the contract's validity is one for a jury....
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